Georgia Shows Us the Way
To the Editor:
For democracy to work, every eligible voter must be able to vote, and their ballots counted, so that our voices can be heard. Though American democracy was undermined and attacked in many ways in recent months, we should be relieved that this principle was ultimately upheld.
In that regard, we should especially rejoice about what happened in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. It’s not so much that the two Democratic candidates won but that turnout soared all across the state.
Georgia’s elections involve 159 separate counts across each county, each of them administered by qualified and dedicated officials of both parties who are committed to holding free and fair elections. They track each vote from start to finish, verify the identity of each ballot, and thus ensure that each voter casts one ballot and that every eligible vote is counted accurately.
