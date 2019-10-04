Get Back To Common Sense & Decency
To the Editor:
I was born in the State of Vermont 92 years ago, and well remember when it was a much different and better place. I am ashamed of the Vt. delegation sent to Washington, and many in congress from other states. Far too many of them agree with every heathen idea that comes up. I remember when we never heard of shootings in schools, stores or any other places where it is happening today. I also remember when just about everyone owned a gun; when there were no government regulations for purchasing one, and when there was no thought of regulating them. I do believe that no individual should own an assault weapon, automatic, or semi automatic. There is no common sense need for it, but more gun laws can never solve the problems that plague our country today, and only an idiot could think it could.
The President is right when he says guns don’t kill. It is the warped mind that pulls the trigger. The real problem is in public education. America made it’s problem when it took prayer out of it’s public schools, together with most every aspect of moral decency. To name a few, sex education which used to be taught in homes and church. Legalizing murder by abortion. Teaching the lie of evolution. Taking away local control of schools. The heathen idea of 24/7. There were no gun problems when we had the blue law. The justification of homosexuality and adultery, which make up much of prime time television soap operas. Allowing discriminating practices which give big business an advantage over small business. Zoning, which causes so much automobile pollution. The stupidity of teenage voting; not mature enough to make an intelligent decision about drugs and alcohol, yet can have a voice in government. The list goes on and on. You made your problems America! If we could get back to common sense and decency it would have no effect until another generation, but it is the only way there can be a change! The U.S. Congress, along with most state legislatures are in desperate need of a house cleaning!
Roland Greene
Craftsbury, Vt.
