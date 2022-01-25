The Bush/Sununu Petroculture (rolled out, by the way,-11/22/63, war mongers take over) is Killing us! Fossil fuels are destroying the Planet! Ticks! Corona virus! Cancer! Car crashes! Yet, we here in New Hampshire, New England, northeast, burn criminal, evil, amounts of fossil fuels, oblivious, ignorant of the Apocalypse downwind, triggering negative feedback loops with polar vortex/nuclear winters, among other bummers.
What goes around comes around. Let’s get fossil fuels out of New Hampshire/New England (and cannabis in!) Recreational Marijuana, not motorized recreation! (that would include ski-lifts)
New Hampshire is to Texas as Texas is to Saudi Arabia! One worse than the next, all steeped in oil! (they got us by the short hairs!) I am not running for office but it should be known, just saying, I am the direct descendant of William Kenney (fired the shot heard round the world*/six year tour of duty, etc.)
Our Governor must resign! I will sign off on this note my reader can meditate on: the USA is exactly like Russia! Bush is to CIA as Putin is to KGB. Is it surprising we have Government Sanctioned State Sponsored Organized Crime? The Governor Must resign!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.