Get Over It
To the Editor:
If you are against the landfill, Ms. Jensen, which you and a handful of people in this town are, that is your right and privilege. You and your friends can attack the landfill all you want.
However, when you start attacking people, the way you did in your letter, namely Cliff Crosby, that’s when I come in. You have no right to speak negatively about a person’s beliefs. Cliff is an honorable, righteous, sincere person and more than half of this town would agree with me.
So let’s say we do have another vote … I have 3 words for you Ms. Jensen … Get over it!
Noel Paventy
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
