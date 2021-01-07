Get Over the Ills
To the Editor:
Yes, I read the excellent commentary by Geoffrey Norman on Saturday. America is at a crossroad. What direction is the country going? To the left? Some people are cross and that is understandable. I would like rational minds to prevail in our nation’s capital.
Back when I was a boy, I went with my family to Washington D.C. to see the sights and learn about representational democratic government. There are fond memories. We took the tour of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue. The Vietnam War was over. We had a new president, Gerald Ford. There was confidence in him and his administration.
My hope is that we can get over the ills and emerge intact, ready to do the work ahead.
