Get The Facts

To the Editor:
I was very upset to read Scott Beck’s article in the Caledonian. He apparently doesn’t know the facts.
President Trump did more for the American people than any President has ever done. He got rid of NAFTA which was a disaster for our country. He also peacefully got better trade deals with China and many others. He is a very good negotiator which he has done in his own business for years. These countries know he can’t be bought like the Bidens and most politicians. Trump is a very smart businessman, not a crooked politician.
Apparently Scott Beck and Phil Scott get all their information from the social media which is mostly a bunch of lies. These politicians should know how to get the real facts before they comment.
