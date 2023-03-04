Get the History Right
To the Editor:
Updated: March 4, 2023
I would like to thank Marion Mohri for her letter in the CR. I actually said “Thank You’ aloud as I finished her letter I’m going to have to stop by the store to reconnect. I lost her number. At any rate, yes most functioning adults can multitask and hold multiple trains of thought. So to recap: We should ban traps, acknowledge the climate crisis is real and WWIII is not imminent.
And then I read Ron Pal’s letter. Don’t conflate the U.S.’s history with what is now Russia. The U.S.’s policy of Manifest Destiny coupled with the Monroe Doctrine is NOT THE SAME as trying to take possession of an already sovereign nation. Since the dismantling of the USSR, Ukraine returned to its sovereign nation status as it was BEFORE the USSR was created. Ask the other Baltic nine how they feel about that idea of Putin recreating the USSR. When the USSR broke up, countries reformed their boundaries and reclaimed their sovereign status. You are old enough to remember that in the USSR it was Czechoslovakia. We now have the sovereign Czech Republic and Slovakia. As a fledgling democracy Ukraine struggled to overcome its government system of graft. As the Baltic nine before them Ukraine sought entrance into NATO. We did not “insist” that Ukraine join the EU and NATO. Ukraine came to us! Maybe when Ukraine is once again restored, Belarus will have the courage to create its own democracy.
On a final note, I have no problem incarcerating Putin and having others join him. In fact I am yearning for the day that is a reality.
linda cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
