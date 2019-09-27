Get The Litterbugs
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my frustration that there are so many people who do not respect the beauty of Vermont and outwardly show it by excessive littering.
It is very disheartening when I go for a walk to see how things are thrown all over the sides of the road and sometimes on the road and how quickly it accumulates.
There are laws to be upheld on this matter, and fines to be dealt to the violators of those laws. Some of it is just common sense. The problem seems to be an overabundance of disrespect in this state, and so many people just do not care.
The good news is, there is something that can be done about it. There is a website called Litter-Bug.org, where reports of these crimes can be made by filling out forms online. It’s good to have information, such as vehicle description, license plate numbers, and the address of where the littering took place. Reports can also be made of trash in places it doesn’t belong, regardless of if the incident was witnessed. Litterers may leave clues, like an address on a piece of mail that was thrown away.
I hope that my fellow Vermonters will be glad to know this information, and that the people who trash Vermont (literally), will stop and clean up the mess. Our state has some pretty hefty penalties and fines for littering, and we need to join together to uphold these laws. Thank you for your time.
Ellie Houghton
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
