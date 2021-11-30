Get Vaccinated
To the Editor:
Please, please, please save us from the false and misinformation re: vaccines . Save us from the hysterics and hyperbole. COVID vaccines are NOT EXPERIMENTAL. They have been studied and quantified; they are approved in the same way polio, measles, diphtheria, shingles, tetanus and a myriad of others have been researched, tested and approved. Americans of all ages have been vaccinated for decades. This hysteria rings of the same false campaign as the measles vaccine, only on steroids [another researched, tested miracle of modern medicine]. Measles vaccines DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM. The data is in if you care to research it. Millions of children born and unborn have been saved with the measles vaccine.
The COVID vaccine contains genetically modified material in the same way most of the food you eat is genetically modified. The modifications are to the virus- not your body. At this time there are 195 million Americans fully vaccinated [59.1% of the population.] The serious adverse effects are in the .000 range. If you want to live dangerously, travel by car. At this time the breakthrough cases are few, compared to the millions vaccinated and have not resulted in a single death. The hospitalizations rate for the those not vaccinated is 98% and and that death rate is tragic. So just stop; don’t be stupid GET VACCINATED. People from poor countries are begging and dying for want of vaccines while some of us act like idiots – I am sick of it. We have much larger issues to contend with like the climate emergency.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
