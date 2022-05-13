Get Your Grandchildren Registered to Vote

For 6 years I had the honor to serve the town of Franconia as Supervisor of the Checklist. By far the best part of the job was registering people to vote and first time voters were the best. Occasionally we’d hit the jackpot and a proud grandparent would come in with a recently eligible to vote grandchild. I imagined that this grandparent had taken the time to make sure his or her grandchild knew the importance of voting and saw to it that this grandchild knew that his/her vote counted and that it was one of the most important parts of living in a democracy.
Let your grandchildren know that their vote can make a difference especially in local elections where it’s not uncommon for an election to be won or lost by a few votes. Their vote is their power. The winner will represent them anyway so they might as well vote for someone who represents their interests.
Help them to see that elections affect their lives every day. The roads they drive on, the water they drink, the schools they attend, the skate parks they use, the trails they hike and the parks where they camp are subject to some sort of government regulation and support.
Help them to see that registering to vote is easy. Just show up with the right documents and fill out a simple form.
I have 2 more years before I will have grandchildren old enough to vote but I look forward to making sure that they know what a privilege it is and that if they want to continue to live in a Democracy, they have to take part.
Please, Grandparents. Take your grandchildren to register to vote.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.