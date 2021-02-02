Give Credit, Where Credit is Due
To the Editor:
On Friday January 29th, my wife and I received our initial vaccinations to combat the Wuhan virus. Many thanks to President Donald Trump for expeditiously setting into motion the accelerated process that created the vaccines that many “experts” ( a drip under pressure ) said would take about an additional year, or more, to come to fruition.
Also, Governor Phil Scott and his team need to be commended for the smooth process being exhibited in Vermont. I expect many New Yorkers would agree.
Give credit where credit is due.
