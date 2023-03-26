Give LOC a Chance for Success!
To the Editor:
The story you wrote published on 3/24 paints incorrectly me as a sad petty person who is causing trouble for the Lyndon Outing Club Board. My dry sense of humor and sometimes sharp critical observations have been misunderstood for other things but not for being sad or petty. My mission is raising awareness to the easy to correct real dangers that have been ignored by the controlling LOC directors. This leads me to a related matter which is this: I recently spoke with a LOC director who is upset with me for my criticism of some LOC director actions. I told him serving the directors is not my priority but serving the public is. He told me that was a mistake.
We the Lyndon citizens, have a chronic problem stemming from some LOC directors thinking they serve other directors as a priority. This is a problem that adding a snowmaking system will not solve but only exacerbate unless a core problem issue is resolved. The core issue is who should the directors be serving? Themselves? LOC directors do not own Shonyo Park. It is more like LOC directors have a rent free, near liability free, obligation free situation that I see some current directors have exploited to their advantage and the public detriment.
Shonyo Park is a recreation facility owned and built by us the tax payers and citizens and is supposed to serve us - the public as the undisputed priority not the directors. Not embracing this fact has led to the unsatisfactory operation of the ski hill including underplaying many dangerous hazards. I am convinced the poor management and dysfunction of Shonyo Park is due to some directors in authority positions comingling their authority in every aspect of operation. Commingled misdirected ego authority with contract awards, hiring, finances and more should never be allowed.
Take the issue of cultivating volunteerism. Volunteerism can either be robustly and properly cultivated or not. If cultivating volunteers might complete the jobs that some directors want to be paid for, volunteerism will not be properly cultivated and instead be made difficult.
It is purported that the LOC directors just added a provision to their bylaws that would or could allow 49% of directors to have financial interest in activities related to the public recreation facility. If this is allowed to stand. this disincentivizes volunteerism and donating to the facility. Who wants to help the current directors line their own pockets? Not me. No more. Never again – unless that provision is removed. From my perspective this provision will encourage graft and some director self-serving. For instance under that provision, it seems some directors will feel entitled to setup situations to profit themselves rather than acting together and in the best interest of the community. With director financial interest allowed, personal profit seeking directors could act as middlemen to inflate the cost for things like expensive equipment purchases, or partner in bloated construction subcontracts, or run concessions on the LOC website and ignoring public serving functions. Allowing LOC Directors to be financially involved in any of these activities seems to steer director decision making into self -serving prejudice at the expense of the public.
The president of LOC stated that the “financial interest” provision is standard for non-profits as they also have “no conflict of interest” language too. I contend that allowing director financial interest of a public owned facility run by a non-profit is an oxymoron or blatant conflict of interest. The fact that some other “nonprofits” allow directors financial interest does not make it acceptable for the managers of our public Shonyo Park to do the same. Some “non-profits” are nothing more than public funded scams. Let’s not encourage LOC to be on the list of non profit scams. I contend allowing director financial interest harms the public. LOC needs to only appoint directors who are fully impartial and who agree not to receive any financial interest LOC should be like other highly functioning and true public serving “pure” 501-c3 non- profit” organizations who do not allow any directors to have financial interest. Those pure or real non-profits keep a laser like focus for all directors to serve the public as the undisputed priority.
The town of Lyndon Select Board should modify the town’s agreement with LOC directors to prohibit conflicts of interest by prohibiting directors of any non profit that manages our facility from being allowed “financial interest or hoping on and off the board to circumvent this rule. There must be separation and sharing of power and function. To do less seems like inviting continued dysfunction. Give Shonyo Park a chance to succeed so grants and financial aid for snowmaking go to fully benefit the public rather than directors. Give Shonyo Park back to the citizens!
Mark Kwiecienski
Lyndon, Vt.
