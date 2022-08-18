Give Me A Break!

In a recent LTE, Richard Kettinger declared, “It is now official that President Biden is the worst President in U.S. History.” I’m at a complete loss to understand what authority Richard thinks he has to make this declaration.
President Biden just signed legislation, which not a single Republican supported, to allow Medicare to cap the price of insulin at $35 per month. The legislation also allows Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma for lower prices for prescription drugs just like the Veteran’s Administration does. Not a single Republican supported this legislation.
President Biden signed legislation, opposed by Republicans until their constituents raised a stink, that our Veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits in Iraq, should receive the medical care they deserve no matter when their adverse health problems appear.
Democrats tried to cap the price for insulin at $35 per month for all diabetics but Republicans wouldn’t hear of such a thing. It seems Republicans are concerned they’ll lose donations from Big Pharma if they support lower insulin prices.
During this same week, there’s evidence that Trump stole documents from the US Government, some of which were highly classified. Trump thinks he’s above the law. I had TS/SCI clearance for three years during my Air Force career. Had I stolen a single TS/SCI document, I’d likely still be in federal prison. No one, not even Donald Trump, is above the law!
Trump is the most crooked, unlawful, horrible human being who has ever sat in the Oval Office. He told his advisers that the documents he stole, “belonged to me, not them!” Trump treated the Presidency as his own personal kingdom. It never occurred to him that the Presidency is an opportunity to serve his Country. Trump believed the Country should serve him!
Trump belongs in Federal prison. I’m not a seer but if there’s any justice in the world, I see a future where Trump is wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.
He has just as much a right to his thoughts, as you do. This is a place where people can write what they wish. You don't have to read it if it is NOT in with what you think. Leave people alone...you don't like it when people have a difference of opinion.
