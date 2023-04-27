Give to the Supreme Court!

This January I read a piece in the Sunday New York Times about the Supreme Court Historical Society, a nonprofit charity that does not have to disclose donors, which has received $23 million over the last 20 years. Among the donors have been big corporations like Chevron and Tyson Foods that were simultaneously facing legal challenges. Meanwhile we learn about Clarence Thomas letting himself be brazenly influence-peddled by a fascist billionaire for decades - and yet the Supreme Court insists it doesn’t need a Code of Ethics.
What a bunch of shameless tools of plutocracy! If this is the Supreme Court we have now, they should trade in those staid old judicial robes for spandex pants and leisure suits, and lots of BLING! Let’s see Chief Justice Roberts sporting a big pinky ring, we know he has the money. And if Clarence Thomas is really hurting for cash, I know a bookie who can help him out!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.