Give Where You Live
To the Editor:
Thank you Michael O’Shana, for your editorial urging those of us who can, to support a local nonprofit with the Covid funding we each will receive. We have followed your lead and are using our check to support our local treasure, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, as well as to other great nonprofit organizations. These groups are trying hard to make life better in the Northeast Kingdom. We are all in this together and need to help our neighbors in need. Please do what you can to help with any size donation possible to the many nonprofits we have in the Kingdom. It is vitally important that we “give where we live”.
Dave Edwards & Kalanani Gallas
Peacham, Vt.
