Glad to Live in NH
To the Editor:
I feel blessed to live in the Purple state of NH. Our Republican Governor is handling the pandemic well and working with the Democrats to help the residents of NH. I am leaning toward Andru Volinksy though because he helped more to fight against Northern Pass and other environmental issues. I like fiscal responsibility and encouraging every one to work for a living. While I understand mental health is a real issue that makes just rolling up your sleeves and pulling yourself up by your boot straps hard for some. But I do not like laziness or using the system. I am grateful for all those who have been working together to help us get through this pandemic.
I also like Andru Volinksy because he is more humble than Sununu. But I would be ok if Sununu was voted in again. Sununu is a decent man. I would back a Republican President also who is a decent person. But I will be devastated if Trump is reelected he is not a good leader. And he is not humble, He never admits when he is wrong.
Trump told us the virus was gone because he kept the Chinese out with his travel ban. I believe he wanted it to be true but the pandemic is way more complicated. He is a great show man. I can understand why so many people want to believe him. Like in the musical the Music Man. People want to believe and be hopeful that things will be better. That things are easy and not complicated. Trump is a reality TV star. And we all know reality TV is not REAL .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.