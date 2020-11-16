Global Solutions
To the Editor:
The world has gotten small, as places far apart are joined through the internet. Global problems demand global solutions. Global opportunities offer a choice between cooperation and competition.
Our most pressing global problem is global warming caused by burning fossil fuels. We have backed off from the most promising solution, atomic power. Jane Fonda scared us into closing Vermont Yankee, increasing Vermont’s carbon footprint enormously. And Donald Trump took us out of the Paris Climate Accord, a first attempt at a global solution to a global problem.
The United States Navy has shown that nuclear power can be safe and reliable. The risks of nuclear power are real, but they are nothing compared to the risks of continuing to burn fossil fuels.
