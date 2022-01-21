It was hard to think about global warming last Sunday when my thermometer hit-25.6 in North Danville but without global warming it might have been -29 as average temps have reportedly risen 3.5 degrees in the last 126 years.
I have lived in North Danville for 40 months and this -25.6 is the coldest reading I had so far. I turned on the forecast this morning and learned North Danville has a chance of hitting -30 on about Sunday. We shall see. But the problem is that the Arctic is warming up faster than what is happening here. Where I have seen -70 readings there it’s now hard to get -60 readings and one village in Siberia hit 100 degrees around June 21,2020.
