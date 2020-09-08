Global Warming Solutions Act
To the Editor:
Frank Empsall, who is a Republican candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives from St. Johnsbury, stated in his political advert that Representative Scott Campbell voted for a carbon tax because he supported the Global Warming Solutions Act, H688. This brought me up short because H688 does not contain any taxes.
To ensure that I accurately remembered H688, I reread the versions that the House and Senate individually passed. I was correct. H688 does not include any taxes, fees or any other source of revenue in either versions.
I appreciate Mr. Empsall’s willingness to state his position on an important piece of legislation that seven out of ten Vermonters support, including the residents of the Northeast Kingdom. But, I wonder why he would use such an obvious falsehood about H688 to attack Rep. Campbell.
