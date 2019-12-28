Global Warning Is The Issue
To the Editor:
The global warming emergency is by far the most important security issue the next U.S. president will have to deal with. When Mr. Trump denies the importance of this issue, he endangers the security of the U.S. and the entire world.
Senator Warren clearly has the intelligence to see that all of the economic, political and security issues she will face if she becomes president tend to be linked together. Thus, the danger of global warming makes all of the economic and social problems worse, but finding solutions to the global warming problem is also likely to help solve problems like class inequality and hunger in large city school systems.
Dr. Peter A. Poole
