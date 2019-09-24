Go in Pease
To the Editor:
In response to “A Rush to Judgment” by Ronald Powers (C/R 9/19/20) in which he resurrects the feud with Marion Mohri once again. Apparently he did not see her mini-letter reiterating her stand on the issue and considered the issue closed.
The Mohris are neighbors to the whole community, and I will not invade their privacy by relating the times and ways they lift up those in need time after time after time. To see her drug around by the hair is not acceptable! She simple disagrees with you, Mr. Powers, and being your elder you should respect that and leave her alone. She respects your right to your opinion. Is closure not in your vocabulary?
The issue between you was not stating publicly that an unborn child is a person with all the rights of a living child. The English Bible you quoted also says in Genesis 2:7 God formed man “and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.” He became a human with the first breath he took on his own. Up until that time the mass of material had only the potential to become a person, a living soul.
Let me ask you, how many chickens did you eat for breakfast? I ate one. When you, or your wife, cracked that egg into the skillet, it ended the potentiality for that egg to become a live chicken. It was my choice, and yours, to end that. That egg, had it become a chicken once it breathed the breath of life on its own, also acquired the rights that we accord all animals: the right to food and humane treatment There are laws on the books to enforce that right for animals, some even involving prison time.
Neither you nor I face prosecution for the choice we made regarding the egg, nor should we over human potentiality. For the record, I would not opt to end the potentiality for my pregnancy under normal circumstances. But allowing me the right to make such a decision should not be penalized or prohibited. An egg is an egg is an egg! Potential life is everywhere.
Sometimes circumstances are seriously NOT normal. When it does not concern ourselves, we tend to become blind to the pain of another person, and impose our will on that one. That is what this issue is all about: forcing one’s personal values on someone else. What’s missing is mutual respect by everyone concerned.
Now, please let Marion Mohri alone. Go your separate ways in peace.
Submitted with respect for all,
Phyllis Donovan
Wheelock, Vermont
