Gobbledygook & Utter Nonsense
To the Editor:
The article, “What legalization of retail marijuana sales will look like,” in Vt Digger is an essay in perfect pitch, harmony and in tune with the new pot sales law. The only issue I have with the law is that it is so full of utter gobbledygook and so complicated that no intelligent person can possibly understand it. The law makers in Montpeliculiar have dreamed up this pile of dung and actually gotten the Republican Vt. Gov. Scott is allow it to become “LAW!” What Law? Man what crap this is!
In a sense this pot sales law is about what I would expect from our politicians who cannot or will not try to understand pot. They never have been able to deal with it. It is almost like they have never smoked a joint or ate a marijuana brownie in their straight arrow lives. That’s why this law is garbage! These politicians appear as children, naive and have no experience in using pot and cannot deal with it.
The simple truth is that pot can and should be for sale in the local head shops who sell incense and pot pipes. Vt pot growers can supply the weed to the shops. Head shops are far out man! The black lights and psychedelic posters are a real trip. But, wait a second. Maybe those days are gone and we have to get our pot in a freaking “dispensary!” Wow man!
