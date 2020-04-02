God is in Control
To the Editor:
We want to be in control—of our lives, our circumstances, our decisions. This virus reveals how this can change overnight. We are not used to being out of control—the ‘world order’ is out of order. There is indeed an enemy we have no answer for—from world leaders on down. We no longer control our health, our incomes, our expenses, or how and where we spend our time.
Remember the truth. God is in control. Read the Biblical account of the Tower of Babel in Genesis 11. Man became so self-centered, arrogant, Godless, that God confused their speech to stop them from continuing to move away from Him.
See what’s happening as an opportunity. An opportunity to turn to Him in prayer and find Him (Revelation 3:20). An opportunity to focus outside yourself through random acts of kindness. An opportunity to use your gifts to love, support and encourage others-like sewing hospital masks or making and distributing food for kids.
