God’s Plan
To the Editor:
The virus is Gods plan (Mother Nature’s’) if you don’t believe in God, to reduce the earth’s overpopulation for the betterment of the survivors who would be stronger, resilient. If you are a gardener, you thin out your row of carrots to get better carrots.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
