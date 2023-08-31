God Save America

Recently while in Gorham, New Hampshire, my family visited a curio shop where I purchased an American flag I just had to have. Around the thirteen original colony stars were these words; “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” Within the white stripes was this quote by American hero George Washington; “A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them which would include their own government.” (Amen to that)
As a retired Vermonter and legal U.S. citizen, I’ve always carried a certain peaceful pride of never owning or using a firearm. In the future, however, that could change. If lying liberals continue their hostile takeover of these free United States, I as well as others may be forced into unusual tactics to protect ourselves and our families. In the past only Russians, Chinese, North Koreans and the like punished those who stood up to the corrupt establishment. Welcome to the new leftist dictatorial communistic America.
Morals, economy and freedom are becoming extinct before our very eyes. Almost Biblical isn’t it? It’s all being foisted upon us by the ultra-liberal and inane Democratic elitist party. Anyone who tells me they believe this senile corrupt bribe take in the oval office is doing a great job clearly has a severe sense of brain fog similar to his.
Local teachers supporting transvestites programming innocent children should be ashamed but aren’t. Judges releasing murderers should be removed from the bench post haste but aren’t.
Vermont in my youth was populated by hard working moral families and farmers. I’ve seen insanity every night in the news and thought it was all in California. It isn’t. It’s here. It’s next door and it’s sick. All the ways of liberalism are evil, plain and simple. Stolen elections, baby killing, all ilks of perversion and imprisoning those of other opinions is not and never have been the American way.
In a recent bumper sticker sighting I read the charge to vote out all Democrats. I intend to do just that during every election for the rest of my life. Make America great again. Oops! Am I free to say that or will I too be arrested and have my mugshot publicized everywhere on television? If so, I hope they get my good side. It’s on the right. May we and God save America.
