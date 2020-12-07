Going Forward Come January

To the Editor:

On election day 2008, I wanted George W. Bush to be prosecuted for his administration’s use of torture. I believe torture is immoral because of my Christian faith and the Christian ethics of non-violence and the sanctity of human life. It is also immoral because those who have debriefed terrorists state that torture is not effective and that a more successful way to obtain information from terrorists is by gaining their trust.

By the time Barack Obama was sworn-in as president, I realized any satisfaction I might feel from prosecuting President Bush was outweighed by our country’s need for financial recovery. And so I believed that America would be best served if the new administration concentrated on the financial crisis and let history pass judgment on President Bush.

Today I find myself in a similar quandary. Should a Biden Administration prosecute Donald Trump for the illegal activities—which I consider are many—he committed during his presidency?

