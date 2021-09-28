Goldens’ Mural on Lyndonville’s White Market
To the Editor:
Thanks to Paul Hayes for Monday’s timely, detailed and thoughtful recognition of the generous effort Larry and Ricky Golden are making to beautify Lyndonville and to document the historic attraction of its five surviving covered bridges. Significantly, the public-spirited undertaking by the Goldens is reflective of the community-minded contributions Fred Bona (“Larry” was a typo?) and his wife, Barbara, made over the years. It would be as difficult to quantify the Bonas’ beneficence as to count the Goldens’ brush strokes in this project. Great article.
Jim Gallagher
Lyndon, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.