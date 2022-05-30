Good Guy With a Gun, the Height of Hypocrisy

To the Editor:

Republicans and the gun lobby and Fox News love to tell us that, “The answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” I have heard this mantra ad nauseam after each slaughter.

Well, there’s one place in Texas filled with “good guys” and it is safe! But that’s not why it’s safe. It’s safe because everyone is frisked at the door, no one is allowed to carry, open or concealed. It’s called the NRA convention!

Now why would the NRA ban guns? It’s because the NRA hierarchy knows that in a room full of people carrying guns, the chances of someone, or lots of people, getting shot is very high; they know their “good guy with a gun” mantra is total BS.

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway all had a culture of gun ownership, and all tightened restrictions after a mass shooting. Their gun violence statistics are now sharply lower than those of the U.S. Obviously America needs gun legislation to protect citizens. If other countries can do it so can we!

Michael Frandzel

Portsmouth, N. H.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.