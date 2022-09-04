The end of October 1952/start of November 1952 marked a special commercial endeavor sponsored by the St. Johnsbury Retail Merchants Association to offer store specials and to entice Scale City and nearby shoppers with special evening hours. The Twin State News-Times ran with the overview: “Folks from this area and Canadians have been invited to help observe St. Johnsbury Good Neighbor Days, in which 87 business establishments are participating under sponsorship of the Retail Merchants [A]ssociation today [(Thur. Oct. 30, 1952)], tomorrow [(Fri. Oct. 31, 1952)], and Saturday [(Sat. Nov. 1, 1952], with the majority of local retail stores open each evening. As a feature, each participating merchant has made available from stock a large number of articles especially reduced for sale. School pupils are participating in a window-painting contest, which has been underway for several days.” (“Good Neighbor Days Underway,” Twin State News-Times (Woodsville, N.H.), Thur. Oct. 30, 1952, at p. 1). Adding to the Good Neighbor Days celebration on the second night were the uptown to downtown Halloween Parade; the bonfire and candy distribution at Legion Field for the town children; and the pre SJA-LI Game pep rally (“Trick Or Treat Crowd Gets Gigantic Community Treat Hundreds of Youngsters in Parade – Plied with Goodies Before Giant Bonfire,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Nov. 1, 1952, at p. 1).
The Good Neighbor Days campaign was a precursor to the highly successful summer Sidewalk Sale Days in St. Johnsbury that commenced in the early 1960s. The growing Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street business community, along with the recently successful summer 2022 St. J. Final Fridays events, are hopeful barometers of an updated version of the 1952 Good Neighbor Days success for the business establishments of the St. Johnsbury of today.
