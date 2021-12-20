Good News
To the Editor:
For over a half century, the Caledonian-Record has landed on my front walk each morning. Reading it is a great way to start my day. While the Caledonian provides state and national news, it cannot be beat for learning what the selectmen are doing, high school sports results, and other local events.
The Caledonian also comes as close as possible to being unbiased politically, which is unique in today’s world. Every day I look forward to informative articles by Robert Blechl, Paul Hayes and Amy Ash Nixon. A local daily newspaper is unique and a community asset to be valued and supported.
Robert J. O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
