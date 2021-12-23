Good People Out There
To the Editor:
On 12-20-21 my wife called me and said she had a flat tire just south of Weidmann where she works. So I went to help her and I picked her up and went home to get a floor jack from my garage and Dad4by to get a 4 way wrench and took off the tire and the wife went to pick up our grandson from daycare in our truck while I was taking off the tire.
While I was waiting for her to return I had 2 people stop to see if I needed help and the first person I told I was all set just waiting for my wife to come back. I also told the second guy that same thing and he asked me where I was taking the tire to get fixed and I told him to Gills and he said he would drop it off for me if I wanted him to. So I loaded the tire in the back of his big and great looking truck.
A little while later the wife and grandson showed up and we went to the tire place and this gentleman gave our tire to the shop and still waited for us to show up. I thanked him and offered to pay him which he refused. This is something we would do for someone also and I am proud to say thank you very much and to show there are still decent people out there which gave me that special feeling from the help he did for us.
There are not a lot of people that are like him or me that will help just to help for no payback. It will all come around in karma and I wished I knew his name but I did not think of asking just grateful for the help.
I just wanted to let everyone know that there are still good people out there.
Thank you very much
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(1) comment
Mr. Fortin, you are so right..there are good people everyday that just go unnoticed because it is not "newsworthy" ...but it really, really is. Thank you for sharing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.