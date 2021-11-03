Good Work, Joe
To the Editor:
A few weeks ago Joe Kenney and other Republicans on the Executive Council turned down $27 million from the federal government to help fight Covid.
One of his rationales was that there were federal strings attached that would have forced the state to adhere to federal mandates. Even Gov. Sununu and the state’s Attorney General, both Republicans, said it wasn’t true. Did Kenney or any of the Republicans on the council talk to anyone or do any fact-based research or just take a knee-jerk vote against the federal funds? Another of his excuses was that the state had already spent a lot of money on Covid efforts. Really??? My opinion is that it was a totally irresponsible vote.
Then a few weeks later the council accepted $4.7 million in federal funds. Kenney was quoted in this newspaper as saying: “This will be an additional resource that is needed.” I’ve never been great at math but even I know that $4.7 million does not make up for turning down $27 million.
This is what you get when you vote Republican. You and I paid those federal taxes but they are not coming back to help us. Think about that. I’d like to thank the lone Democrat on the council, Cinde Warmington, who voted to accept the $27million, for her ability to correctly research and analyze contracts.
New Hampshire is having a Covid surge. According to this newspaper the Covid rate in Coos County is among the highest in New England, which has caused Berlin and Gorham to impose temporary mask mandates. Most hospitals in the North Country are full. Even Sununu thinks this winter could be worse than last winter because of Covid. And now children ages 5 to 11 can be vaccinated. Some in the state have said that child vaccinations could be delayed by a month to December. Why? Vaccines are ready to go, so that’s not the answer. It’s an issue of money.
And this is one weird quote from Sununu: “The opportunity for parents to get vaccines for kids does not get delayed one bit, not one bit. Maybe having the clinic in the school and that ease of access might get delayed a couple of weeks, but it’s not like we’re not providing vaccines.” Huh? If access is delayed you are not providing vaccines.
Good work, Joe.
Cheryl Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
