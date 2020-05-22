GOP Baloney Recall
To the Editor:
No surprise reading Vt. GOP Chairperson Deb Billado offering us a bunch of hollow excuses (CR 5/20/2020) in trying to interfere with very reasonable efforts by Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos to challenges that the COVID 19 pandemic is likely to pose during the November election.
Walking in lockstep with the national Republican leadership Ms. Billado is making every effort to keep the percentages of voters participating in this year’s elections as low as possible. She knows that high voter turnouts directly correlate to Republican losses. Unfortunately she resorts to some very faulty and dishonest assumptions to support her incredibly weak point of view in support of what amounts to a thinly veiled Republican voter suppression plan.
One obvious problem with Billado’s reasoning is her twisted, hyper-partisan assumption that any fraud that could take place would be on the part of Democrats, not by members of her own party. No less than three weeks ago I am sure that Ms. Billado noticed quasi-official Vermont GOP spokesperson Rob Roper make reference, in this newspaper, to a 2018 North Carolina 9th District voter fraud case. What Roper failed to mention, and now Billado chooses to ignore, is that the criminal and incredibly fraudulent “vote harvesting scheme”, as Roper put it, was the work of people hired by GOP candidate Mark Harris in that election. It involved Harris’s own son and another GOP operative hired directly by Harris, namely Leslie McCrae Dowless. Dowless recently was charged with a second round of felony indictments in that matter including illegal possession of absentee ballots, perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, and obstruction of justice. I In my response to Mr. Roper’s recent misleading article in the CR I challenged him to name a single example of recent Democratic efforts to commit the widespread voter fraud he was clearly implying. Needless to say, Mr. Roper failed to respond, and now Ms. Billado chooses to perpetuate the false notion that it is always the GOP who are being victimized by efforts to interfere with their own prospects at winning elections.
