Donald Trump sank to a new low: as tanks rolled into Ukraine, Trump praised Putin’s violent, unprovoked invasion of our ally as “genius,” “savvy,” and “wonderful.” A former President praising an authoritarian thug for his mission to conquer and destroy a democracy is as close to despicable as anything I could ever imagine. Despite this, GOP Senate candidates Chuck Morse, Kevin Smith and Don Bolduc have not condemned Trump’s remarks and are still working to gain his endorsement.
This is disqualifying. These Republicans are so desperate for Trump’s approval, they are content to cower in silence as Trump praises a murderous tyrant. If they will not stand up and denounce Trump for praising Putin while he invades our ally, how can we expect them to ever stand up for what is right? They will sell Granite Staters out just as quickly as they sell out to Trump. By kowtowing to Trump, these men show they do not know the first thing about Live Free or Die.
