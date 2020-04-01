GOP: For You
To the Editor:
Dear Republican Party,
If we have to live with your behavior and policies continuing to destroy our environment for another 4 years, I hope you have learned from Covid-19 that we have fundamental needs that we need to take care of while we degrade our home. I hope you have learned that child care, health care, food security, housing security, income security, technology connectivity are fundamental needs of our country as opposed to making more money and selling more stuff.
So on our way to extinction lets take care of those who deserve a decent life instead of making more people capable of having incomes equal to independent countries. Remember the “American Dream?” It was getting an education, buying a house, having a car without going into debt for the rest of your life.
