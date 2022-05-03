GOP Senate Candidates Soft on China

Why are the Republican candidates ignoring China? Kevin Smith, Chuck Morse, and Don Bolduc say next to nothing about the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to our country. And they have no plan to help the United States win the global competition against Beijing. Senator Hassan took on the Chinese government, calling them out for their role in fentanyl trafficking. And she has been a leader in negotiating the Bipartisan Innovation Act in Congress, which will help the United States outcompete China.
While Maggie isn’t afraid to take on Beijing, her opponents are suspiciously silent. Why? Maybe it’s because Chuck Morse’s Finance Chair is a registered lobbyist for, among others, a Chinese-owned client with close links to the Chinese government. Or because Don Bolduc’s senior advisor lobbied for Chinese Communist Party interests.
US Senators play a vital role in keeping our country safe and making sure America can outcompete China economically. Instead of getting tough on China, the GOP Senate candidates have spent their campaign complaining about Maggie Hassan for working to bring down costs and suspend the gas tax. They’re essentially ignoring China. We need a Senator like Maggie who understands the threat China poses and who will fight for American workers.
