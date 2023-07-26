Water on the basement floor in the Town Clerk’s Office – are Wheelock’s records at risk? Wheelock’s struggles to address facility needs have not succeeded yet. We must persevere and remain optimistic. Let’s keep in mind Thomas Edison’s famous quote, “I have not failed 10,000 times…I have succeeded in proving that those 10,000 ways will not work.”
I truly believe the many failed initiatives to address the needs for a safe and accessible Town Hall and safe and sufficient office facilities have brought us to a place for a solution that will work.
Those who saw to the installation of the ADA access ramp in the 1980’s GOT IT RIGHT. The ADA access needs to be designed so people can drive up the incline and enter the building on a short ramp.
Jim Blackbird GOT IT RIGHT with his first proposal for an office area that was above ground and connected to the Town Hall.
Those who worked on the 2006 committee under Ann Lawless GOT IT RIGHT when their proposal included a larger vault and a larger clerk’s office, above ground.
Those who worked on the 2016 committee GOT IT RIGHT when they determined that there was not sufficient square footage to meet the needs within the current Town Hall and an addition was essential.
The Selectboard under Steve Amos and the most recent facility committee GOT IT RIGHT when they determined that the best site for Wheelock’s municipal facility was on the lot next to the Town Hall. The village is one of the few places in town where you can get both internet and cell service – both essential for a municipal office. Connecting a new office facility to the existing Town Hall greatly improves the functionality of both buildings.
We have gathered a lot of good information. Needs have changed over time. In the beginning I was sure there was no need for a new vault. I was wrong. An inventory of the documents in the vault is almost completed. The contents of the vault have been assessed in accordance with the Secretary of State’s Record Retention Schedules. All the documents now in the town vault MUST be there. We have space for no more than 8-9 years of additional land records. The file cabinets holding ledgers (keep forever) and confidential documents are full – jammed full. Needs have changed with time. Workloads for municipal officials have increased over the years. Both the town clerk/treasurer and the listers need additional office space.
I believe Wheelock can come together. I believe we have the support of the people to both maintain our historic Town Hall, the gathering place of our community for over 150 years, and build a municipal office facility that we can all be proud of. We need to work TOGETHER as a TEAM.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.