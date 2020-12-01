Government Grants And Limits Power
To the Editor:
Governor Scott told the reporter asking the question about the US Supreme Court case involving New York Governor Cuomo that he and his legal folks were not sure what they thought about it. I understand that to mean he does not like being told that governors are not kings and queens, they are just governors.
That decision relates to Vermont statutes giving him authority for emergencies. He has vast authority but he only has the authority given to him by the people. There are three statutes giving him emergency power and one of them includes the straight forward language that he cannot violate the constitution. There should be a DAH in the statute right after that.
James Madison told us that men are not angels so we need government. Government grants and limits power. In the New York case the governor cannot interfere with the people’s free exercise of their religion. I would add that governors cannot interfere with any constitutional rights of the people. The ninth amendment plainly tells us that we have many rights and not just the ones enumerated in the constitution.
