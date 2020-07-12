Governor’s Vetoes Hurt Families
To the Editor:
Governor Sununu is nothing if not consistent. During this deadly pandemic that has hurt so many, physically, emotionally, and economically, I had hoped Governor Sununu might see things through a new lens when it comes to supporting NH families. Last summer he bragged about his record 57 vetoes. Many of these bills would have made a huge difference in the lives of people affected by the coronavirus. At a Republican breakfast last July he auctioned off his veto of SB1, the paid family and medical leave bill, calling it his “greatest veto of all time.” He even auctioned off the flags that were flying over the State House that day, delighting his supporters, demeaning hard-working NH families.
This pandemic has shown how quickly circumstances can change. Our governor will never have to choose between getting a paycheck or taking care of an ailing loved one. Our world has been turned upside down. One would think that Sununu, who likes to see himself portrayed as a moderate, would put NH families over partisan support. But a couple of weeks ago Sununu said he hadn’t read the 2020 bills and joked he might just “err on the side of a veto” for them all. I was disappointed to learn that he had again vetoed the family medical leave bill. Emerson could have been referring to our current governor when he said, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen…”
Nancy Brennan
