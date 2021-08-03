Governor Sununu
To the Editor:
Governor Sununu, the Most Popular Governor in the Nation.
Cheryl Jensen asks the question, who says so?
Well, I would like to take a little of the credit. I have voted for Gov. Sununu more than once. Sorry she is not happy with my choice. But I still think that at this time that is still one of everyone’s rights. Also the reason we all still have a vote.
She also failed to inform us which governor is number one. But worry not, it looks like the majority of Granite State voters won’t be following her to the Land of Oz.
Dick Robie
Bethlehem, N. H.
