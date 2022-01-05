GOVID: Global Problems, Global Solutions
To the Editor:
Why are we losing the war on the COVID virus? Is it because we have misunderstood the field of battle? I think it is.
It would have been absurd to focus the struggle on Vermont. That would leave COVID free to spread around us, where mutations would give the viral army fresh troops to cross our border from New Hampshire.
We chose to focus principally on “ourselves”, the USA, and to a lesser extent on our allies and neighbors. And now mutations have shown us the absurdity of our approach. We virtually ignored Africa, leaving COVID free to multiply over vast areas, creating a huge population in which Delta and Omicron arose, with more to come.
Can we wage an effective global war on COVID without an effective world government? When the United Nations was formed in 1945, we did not foresee the kinds of global problems that would arise, and chose to make the UN powerless, to keep our sovereignty.
Perhaps we need to change our attitude and lead in the formation of a world government that can deal with COVID, global warming, internet crime, etc.
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
