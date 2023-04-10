Graffiti Sets The Agenda at Shonyo Park

At a recent Lyndon Select Board meeting, I presented to the Select Board what I consider to be 6 instances or categories of reckless endangerment to the public that I photographed, that either currently exist, or have existed in our Public Park/ Recreation center within the past two years.
Lyndon Outing Club directors per their use agreement with the town of Lyndon, are supposed to keep the park safe. In addition, I also pointed out that ignoring the graffiti in the skateboard board park sets a bad precedent for the rest of the town and the park and should not be tolerated. I see tolerating it as disrespect to the citizens of Lyndon and sends the wrong message and invites lots of unsavory behavior.
How many must die of fentanyl in Lyndon before the laxed attitude toward this sort of stuff is recognized as a contributor? Two of the three member Selectboard said they think graffiti is appropriate in the skateboard park. I guess they are hipper than me. I strongly disagree with them and think allowing it promotes the opposite of what the park should represent and be about. What do you think? Let the Lyndon select board members know your thoughts on this.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
