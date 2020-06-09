Grafton Co. Commissioner Seeking Another Term
To the Editor:
After much deliberation and soul-searching, I have made the decision to file for another term as Grafton County Commissioner. As many of you know, I had planned to make my current term my last, but I truly believe that the next few years will be critical to the future of our County, and I believe that my years of experience in both the Legislature and County government will be vital in preparing for that future.
There is much work to be done in the next few years. We anticipate new rules, regulations, and challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic in both the Nursing Home and the Department of Corrections. We have taken the first steps toward redefining the future of the Farm, and we have seen positive changes, but the work continues. We continue to negotiate for a fair and equitable settlement of our opioid litigation. Our infrastructure is aging and, in an attempt to keep taxes as low as possible, we are challenged to keep the physical plant running. Recently, we welcomed the opportunity to participate in a coalition with Coos and Carroll counties to enhance broadband availability in the three northern-most counties. The work is not complete, and I have never been one to feel comfortable leaving a half-finished job for someone else to clean up.
I continue to be humbled by the hard work of Grafton County’s employees and citizens as we face the challenges of the future, and feel that my place for the next two years is exactly where it is now. Retirement can wait.
