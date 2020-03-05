Grant Money Is Not Free Money
To the Editor:
In the Feb. 21, 2020 issue of the Caledonian-Record, Superintendent Brian Ricca is quoted as saying the money to cover the annual school report’s cost will not be a general budget expense. He said the money will come from the school’s Consolidated Federal Program grant, specifically for Family Community Engagement. “This is federal grant money and not taxes that will cover these costs,” Ricca noted.
Federal and state grant money is not free money or manna that has fallen from heaven…it is funded by taxpayer dollars. Period.
Diane Holmes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.