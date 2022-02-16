Grateful for Consideration
To the Editor:
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is St. Johnsbury’s museum. We apologize to have been unable to attend the Q&A for Special Appropriations meeting held on Monday, February 14. We welcome a chance to address any questions or concerns about how community support is invested to make St. Johnsbury a great place to live, an attractive destination for tourists, and an important resource for schools.
Franklin Fairbanks and his wife, Frances, dedicated this institution to the people of St. Johnsbury. Today, their vision to inspire wonder, curiosity, and responsibility for the natural world continues to guide everything we do. This mission is accomplished through engaging exhibits, dynamic programs, essential school services, Vermont’s only public planetarium, and Eye on the Sky weather forecasting.
This year, the Museum requests consideration of a $63,000 appropriation from the Town of St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury’s appropriation will be used for general operations throughout the year. In exchange, all St. Johnsbury residents are welcome to free unlimited general admission in 2022. In 2021, the free admission benefit was used by 1,497 St. Johnsbury residents, and we strongly encourage residents to use this benefit as much as possible.
In 2021, we welcomed a record number of visitors to the Museum and added new planetarium shows on dinosaurs, extreme weather, and constellations. We ran over a dozen camps that explored animal adaptations, laboratory techniques, and robotics. We welcomed 11 junior curators to help interpret exhibits, reopened our native butterfly house for summer visitors to explore, and created countless opportunities for discovery through our take-home Camp-in-a-Box program. We kept preschoolers engaged and learning in a safe environment at the Balch Nature School, and worked with countless schools for curriculum based science programming for K-8 students. Our STEM Lab served over 50 students for classes that advanced technical scientific skills. We hosted virtual lectures with local experts on climate change and space exploration, and held an in-person Bears and Brews brewfest where attendees could sample local flavors. We welcomed visitors with new interpretations of North American birds and arctic mammals, and committed time and care to maintaining our timeless collections.
In 2022, we recently installed new exhibits on geology and mass timber construction. With community support, the Museum is fully engaged in local economic, educational, and cultural development initiatives, and our marketing investments contribute significantly to attracting visitors to our region. The Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers of the Museum are tremendously grateful for the support, encouragement, and collaborative planning that keep our programs relevant and vital. All of us at the Fairbanks Museum greatly appreciate St. Johnsbury’s support.
Thank you for considering this appropriation request.
Anna Rubin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
