Gratitude
To the Editor:
Once again, I’d like to thank Mary Waldron, whose picture appeared in Friday’s paper, for beautifying the streets of Lyndonville with her floral arrangements.
Its so nice to see such beauty while living through these troubling times.
Thank you, Mary, for all that you do.
Arlene Gondar
West Burke, Vt.
