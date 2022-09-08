Gratitude for Rep. Vicki Strong
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my gratitude and appreciation for Representative Vicki Strong. Representative Strong holds a depth of insight, compassion and understanding that continually serves Vermont and Vermonters. Her ability to see the path to truth and justice is easily identified in her voting record and the fact that she will not go along with destructive and impulsive legislation. There are many examples that reflect Representative Strong’s bravery, virtue and ability to identify and grasp true impacts of legislation.
I especially appreciate her no vote on Prop 5/Article 22. The language proposed and ultimately passed by the Vermont legislature is as follows:
“That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
This language is vague and unclear, and does not even mention the words, “woman” or “abortion” and therefore applies to many unforeseen situations and circumstances. The ultimate authority of an individual’s reproductive autonomy will then be in the hands of the State and could ultimately limit a woman’s reproductive choices.
Regardless of where someone lands on the emotionally charged, highly controversial abortion issue, the problem with this language is evident. The State has authoritatively inserted itself into the equation. Hopefully all Vermonters can recognize the danger here. This proposal will lead to legal questions and a potential quagmire in our courts that are already burdened. I am glad that Rep. Strong was aware of these dangers and is standing up for common sense protections and rights for women and the unborn.
Representative Strong’s dedication to the sovereignty of our bodies and personal privacy is apparent in her support of H.283 which ensures an individual’s right to bodily autonomy and personal health choices. She knows that a viable unborn child must also have a right to life, and she has courageously been the voice of the child. Article 22 goes beyond the intention of Roe v. Wade which gave limits to abortion by dividing pregnancy into trimesters and took into account when a child could live outside of the womb.
Several years ago the legislature passed Act 47 which has already given the right to the mother to end her pregnancy up until the day of birth. Regardless of personal opinions and beliefs on abortion, this is the current state law. The recent Supreme Court ruling has zero impact or infringement on abortion laws in Vermont.
Another example of Representative Strong’s ability to research and ensure real understanding in legislation is her vote to sustain the Governor’s veto of the Clean Heat Standard (H.715). If passed, this legislation would have resulted in a new carbon tax for heating fuels at a critical time when so many hard working Vermonters are struggling to make ends meet and to pay for their basic needs. There are other common sense ways to mitigate carbon in Vermont as we are surrounded by pristine forests and fields that continually sequester it. .
I am very grateful that Representative Strong clearly takes the time to research and ensure that she understands legislation and all of its potential long term impacts on our lives and our state. She has been at the Statehouse for 12 years standing up for Vermonters and I am deeply grateful for her continued perseverance and dedication to serve her constituents so faithfully.
Cathy Dodge
West Danville, Vt.
