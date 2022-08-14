Gratitude & Hope

I would like to share some good news. The Department of Justice was satisfied with the efforts made to make the meetings, functions and services offered at the Wheelock Town Hall available to all and the Department of Justice has closed their file on Wheelock.
I would like to thank our wonderful town clerk for all her efforts to facilitate zoom meetings, to keep the town website updated with a wealth of information, to get town records digitized and available online, to offer services such as getting a dog license by mail and the many efforts taken to ensure that every citizen has an opportunity to vote.
I would like to thank the Selectboard for their efforts and the purchase of the handicap accessible porta-potty.
Now that there is no deadline to meet, I am in hopes the Selectboard will take the time to bring their current plan for being fully compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act and their plan for funding that work before the people on town meeting day in March.
I believe improvements can be made to the Board’s current plan. If we work together, we should be able to include: replacement of the front stairs so the community can use the building, address the remaining list of public safety violations requiring correction, address public health related space requirements for the post-Covid world, and make changes to improve the functionality of the facility. Although none of these are included in the Selectboard’s current plan, I am in hopes they will be receptive to considering suggestions.
I express my gratitude to the many, many citizens who have volunteered their time and best efforts on behalf of our community over the years. Trying to address the needs of a community in a democratic fashion is hard work. I encourage all those who have been disappointed and discouraged by the slow progress made in Wheelock to not give up. I believe if we work together we will find the best possible solution for the community as a whole.
