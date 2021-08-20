Great Chats
To the editor,
Many of us were very happy to attend the first of the new Community Chat series for Kingdom Trails that was held last month and I am looking forward to the next one coming up this Thursday, August 26 at The Hub on Darling Hill Road in Lyndonville.
What a good way for all of us to keep lines of communication open! KT is not for profit, and a true community-focused organization. At the Community Chat, we had a group of locals from the NEK and quite a few representatives from KTA. It was nice to put some faces to the names of KTA. We were able to ask questions, tell each other what we were concerned about, spoke a lot about what we love about the Kingdom Trails, and we heard helpful information about their policy review process on Electric Mountain Bikes. (Glad they’re reviewing and involving the Landowners, but is it right for KT and how do you feel about it?)
Bring your thoughts, concerns, ideas next Thursday. The Community Chats are super casual and relaxed and informative. (Fun too!) Kingdom Trails is only possible because of all the great people. Your input and everyone’s input will help KT remain beneficial to all of us who visit and live in our cool corner of Vermont.
If you search Kingdom Trails Community Chats you’ll find the full schedule… one chat per month, all in different fun locations. Now through November. See you there I hope!
Viki Woodworth
Burke, VT.
