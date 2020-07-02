Great Presentations
To the Editor:
Two wonderful presentations in the weekend edition of the Caledonian Record. June 27 and 28, first on the front page - perspectives, what great adventures being told and shared with so many readers, all of which are heroes in their own light.
Ceirra Manassa-Curin, 16 year old Academy student, really got my attention, through her experiences at St. Johnsbury Academy and awareneess of the school’s depth of embracing different cultures that is reflected, in part, by drawing a student body not only from the region, but from across the Continental U.S. and from around the world.
The Academy’s leadership has played a huge roll in contributing to her inspiration, comfort, and confident nature, along with great parents and background. Additionally, the staff and support staff are also to be given immense credit for handling black history and culture so very elegantly, that part alone is great and fantastic. Thanks to Headmaster Tom Lovett, this school has become advanced in the manner that this young woman not only sees it, but enjoys it and can help embrace the school through her own leadership. To Manassa-Curin, keep up your good direction.
